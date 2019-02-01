Trump has God on his side—Sanders

posted February 01, 2019 at 01:40 am by AFP February 01, 2019 at 01:40 am

Donald Trump Washington—President Donald Trump has plenty of detractors, but for spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, he has support from above.“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders says in an interview to be aired by the Christian Broadcasting Network. CBN journalist David Brody tweeted Sanders’ claim after the interview was taped.Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.