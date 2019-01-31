Social media work offer a hoax—DFA

Manila—Filipinos are advised anew to remain vigilant against illegal recruiters offering jobs abroad through social media. This, after a 27-year-old Filipina who took up a similar job offer in Dubai ended up with a spinal fracture after jumping off a building to escape. The Department of Foreign Affairs did not identify the worker but said she took the job offer via social media. The Filipina entered the United Arab Emirates in December using a tourist visa. Upon arrival, she was brought to her agency’s accommodation where she was locked up and denied food.According to DFA Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, the worker decided to escape by jumping off her agency’s building. The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is making arrangements for her repatriation. In a statement, the agency urged applicants to first check the veracity of any job offer with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Philippine Overseas Labor Offices abroad. The DFA assured that the Consulate General continues to work with authorities in UAE to prevent similar occurrences.

