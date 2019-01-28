Party list backs Imee’s call: Stop overimportation

Stakeholders in the agriculture industry on Sunday criticized the Agriculture department for allegedly allowing the over-importation of pork, chicken and vegetables beyond the country’s minimum access volume under the World Trade Organization. Abono party-list Rep. and Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura chairman Rosendo So made the statement even as he backed the call of Ilocos Norte Governor and senatorial hopeful Imee Marcos to stop the importation of meat beyond the country’s WTO commitment. So warned that many backyard raisers and farmers could find themselves out of business if the over-importation continued. “Over-importation is hurting our hog and chicken producers. I am pretty sure there will be backyard raisers who will fold up because their earnings right now are below break-even,” So said. He said they were fully supporting Marcos’ call to suspend the importation of pork, chicken and meat to allow local producers to recover their losses.Under the WTO, the country’s MAV for pork is at 54.21 million kilograms while the MAV for chicken is at 23.49 million kilograms. However, in 2018 the total pork importation reached 387.89 million kilograms or close to a 700- percent increase. Total imported chicken reached 310.85 million kilograms or about 1,100 percent higher. “Our livestock industry contributes 17.52 percent of our domestic products while poultry contributes at least 16.76 percent, or a total of 34.28 percent,” So said. “Corn contributes 6.3 percent in which 80 percent of it goes to the livestock and poultry needs while palay contributes 19.5 percent in which 20 percent of it is consumed also by the livestock and poultry industry. Coconut and sugar by-products are also consumed by the livestock and poultry industry.”