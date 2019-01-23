4 Fil-Canadians win sculpting tilt

Calgary—Four Filipino-Canadians won the First International Snow-Sculpting Competition hold during the Snow Days Festival held in Banff in Alberta, Canada on Jan. 17-19, 2019.

Couples Ross and Marites Baisas and Antonio and Maria Elena Baisas, known as Team Baisas, won the contest for their snow sculpture called “Tangle”, which depicted two moose with inter-locking antlers. Team Baisas bested five other international competitors by winning both the First Place (Judges’ Pick) and the People’s Choice Awards. “Tangle” is now on display at Bear Street in Banff. Brothers Ross and Antonio come from a family of wood carvers from Paete, Laguna. Antonio came to Canada in 1996, followed by Ross in 2002. Antonio and Maria Elena are now residents of Ottawa, while Ross and Marites are based in Montreal. The Snow Days celebration is a 12-day-long annual event highlighting the winter season in Banff National Park in Alberta. The event’s main attractions are the massive snow sculptures in downtown Banff.During their stay in Banff for the snow-sculpting competition, Team Baisas received support from the Filipino Community in Banff, led by the Filipino-Canadian Community Association in the Rockies and the Calgary-based Dyaryo Filipino. Deputy Consul General Zaldy Patron phoned the Baisas brothers on Jan. 20, 2019 to personally congratulate them for their achievement. He told the Baisas brothers that their accomplishment highlighted the artistic talents of the Filipinos in Canada. The bothers, in return, said they were happy to share their success with the Filipino-Canadian community. From Banff, the Baisas brothers headed to Edmonton, Alberta, where they will participate in Ice on White—another ice-sculpting competition to be held on Jan. 23-25, 2019. They also won this competition last year over nine other international contestants.