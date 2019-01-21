Palace orders DOJ to look into Cebu fiscal’s slay

The Palace has ordered the Justice department to investigate the fatal ambush of a former assistant prosecutor in Cebu City, an official said Sunday. “We are outraged by the brutal and brazen ambush of former Cebu City Assistant Prosecutor Mary Ann Castro,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. He said the government had already ordered the Justice department, through the National Bureau of Investigation, to look into the case, identify the killers and arrest them. “The Philippine National Police has likewise been directed to check into possible lapses, if any, considering the incident happened during an election gun ban,” Panelo said. “We assure everyone that justice will be served.”The 50-year-old Castro was on her way home to Talisay City on Thursday night when a man on a motorcycle fired at her and hit her on the neck after tailing her. The Cebu City Police Office said Castro, who was assigned to Masbate City, was linked to Senior Police Officer 1 Adonis Dumpit, who was killed in an operation in June last year. In December 2017 the Justice department suspended Castro over the complaints filed by the family of her former husband, Leodegreco Sanchez. Even though Castro’s family members did not issue a statement over the incident, the Cebu City Police Office still formed a task force to investigate her death.