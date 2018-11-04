Vietnamese beauty crowned Miss Earth

Miss Vietnam Phuong Khanh Nguyen​ (Photo by Edmund Chua)

Miss Vietnam Phuong Khanh Nguyen bested 88 beauties from around the world to win the Miss Earth 2018 title at the glittering finals night at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday. Nguyen, an Instagram model, and Mekong Delta native, was crowned by Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco of the Philippines. During the coronation, the 23-year-old marketing graduate from the coastal province of Bến Tre, in the Mekong Delta, was visibly emotional when she has announced the winner, making her the first Vietnamese woman to win the title.A cat lover and an eco-activist, Nguyen focused on the preservation of the famous Mekong Delta River, which was the spotlight of her video for the environment-themed pageant, as the Vietnamese beauty talked about an ongoing project to protect the ecological resources of the Mekong river and those areas that depend on it for survival. “We millennials should use technology and social media not for vanity. We should spend our time to think and feel what’s happening to the Earth right now. And one small action multiplied by a million people can transform the world,” the exotic beauty said in halting English to explain her ‘‘hashtag’’ reply to the final question: ‘‘Being a millennial, what do you think is the most pressing issue of your generation? The Vietnamese stunner was one of the early favorites in the competition, winning three sponsor awards during the pre-pageant activities. On the final night, she won gold medals for Best National Costume and Best in Evening Gown and a silver medal for Best in Swimsuit.Named Miss Earth Air was Miss Austria Melanie Mader, a Fil-Austrian Medical Assistant. Miss Earth Water was Miss Colombia Valeria Avos, an International Relations student, and Miss Earth Fire was Miss Mexico Melissa Flores, a psychology student who made it as a semi-finalist as the Eco-media winner. Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, a Fil-Italian model, made it to the Top 8 along with Miss Italy, Miss Portugal, and Miss Venezuela Miss Earth 2018 was hosted by journalist and TV personality James Deakin with American R&B singer and record producer Brian McKnight as a special guest and performer. The pageant was telecast on Fox channel and GMA 7. The judges were Mr. Gay World Philippines 2009 Wilbert Tolentino, philanthropist Jacky Fan Zhonglin, Environment Thematic Group’s Daniel Ponzi, entrepreneur Cristy Wo, SEC chairman Emilio Aquino, Executive Vice President of Carousel Productions and Founder of Miss Earth Lorraine Schuck, First Vice President of Program Management of GMA Network Jose Mari Abacan, international fashion designer Linh San, and Mrs. Universe 2017 Tram Luu.