Reds downplay Duterte's creation of task force

posted November 03, 2018 at 08:08 pm by Manila Standard November 03, 2018 at 08:08 pm

READ: 'Red December' plot emerges as new threat on Du30—military The CPP said in its statement: "It aims to mobilize and train efforts of all state agencies to deceive the people by pretending to address poverty with superficial programs. "This will be combined with so-called 'localized peace talks' combined with corruption-laden 'integration programs.'" Malacanang said: "Sison's statement is self-serving, obviously he cannot say that the creation of the Task Force will weaken the NPA." The Communist Party of the Philippines has described the anti-NPA Task Force of the Duterte administration will "fail in weakening the NPA [New People's Army]"—a description that immediately was critized by Malacañang. "Duterte's anti-NPA Task Force will...fail in weakening the NPA. On the contrary, with his strongman tactics, [President Rodrigo] Duterte is succeeding only in pushing more and more people to join and support the New People's Army," the CPP said in a statement released on Friday. READ: Task force to crush insurgency mulled The day earlier, Duterte announced the creation of a national task force to "address the armed conflict occasioned by the local communists." Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said: "The President was unwavering with regard to the issue as a result of the communist group's efforts in infiltrating and overthrowing the government ." But the CPP said such a move was merely a rehash of the "whole-of-government" approach of the Aquino administration "in line with the US counter-insurgency doctrine." The Armed Forces of the Philippines proposed to Duterte the creation of a national task force to end insurgency, an apparent bid to counter communist rebels' broad coalition to oust Duterte. In the proposal, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. said the primary aim of such task force was to cut off recruitment by the CPP and the NPA, its armed component. "We have to stop the recruitment and the recruitment is coming from the schools, from the student activism," the AFP said, adding that the most vulnerable sectors for the CPP-NPA "brainwashing" were the schools, the labor sector and the indigenous people. The primary aspect of the strategy was to cut off recruitment by the CPP-NPA. However, the CPP claimed that such plan would eventually fail, saying, Duterte is succeeding only in pushing more and more people to join and support the New People's Army. Panelo, however, said it is the communist rebels who have failed in their struggle to overthrow the government. "The fact of the matter is that it has not succeeded in 50 years overthrowing the government," the Presidential Spokesperson said. "It has only succeeded in alienating itself from the masses of our people by their atrocious assaults on hapless victims by their ambushes of soldiers, policemen and civilians alike, by their unlawful and forcible collection of revolutionary taxes and their destruction of the properties who fail to fail or refuse to give in," he added.

