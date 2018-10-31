Rico J, OPM exponent, 65

Rico J. Puno​

Original Pilipino Music symbol Rico J. Puno, known for songs like “Macho Gwapito” and “May Bukas Pa,” died of heart failure Tuesday at the age of 65, his long-serving manager Norma Japitana and daughter Tosca said.Tosca said her father, described by Senate President Vicente Sotto III as “the total entertainer,” died at 1:56 a.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City Taguig due to heart failure. His death sent shock waves across the entertainment industry including the Makati City Hall, where the born Enrico de Jesus Puno, the music icon who rose to fame in the 70s with hits like “Kapalaran” and “Sorry Na Pwede Ba” was serving as member of the Sangguniang Panglungsod. In related developments: • Malacañang condoled with Puno’s family, with Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo telling a news conference: “We express our condolences to the legend that is Rico J. Puno. He has contributed a lot to the music industry.” The Palace official described Puno as a “personal friend,” saying he and Puno had a duet in a show four years ago. In 2015, Puno underwent an open-heart surgery after suffering a heart attack. Two years after, he then underwent angioplasty to restore his blocked arteries. After having intensive medical treatments, he was given a pacemaker to help his heart. • In the Senate, Sotto said he was emotionally distraught with Puno’s death, saying “We started calling him “the total entertainer even from his Spindle days. He not only sang well but was witty and all.” Before his emergence in the local music industry in 1975-76, Sotto noted the elite in society did not care much about OPMs. “Seldom would you find a local pop singer’s album in their homes,” said Sotto, who was himself a member of the Philippine showbiz before he entered politics. Sotto said: “...the songs and albums of Rico we produced and released paved the way for the Filipino artist to be accepted in high society then. Rico will now be performing for a far Greater Audience. Goodbye my Friend.” Senator Grace Poe recalled that time when her late father, King of Philippine Movies Fernando Poe Jr. brought Puno to their house to serenade her mother, veteran actress Susan Roces. “Kilig na kilig kami sa kanyang mga awitin na nagbigay ng inspirasyon sa maraming henerasyon ng mga Pilipino. Classic na ang mga kanta niyang “Alaala”, “May Bukas Pa”, “Lupa”, “Together Forever” at “Macho Gwapito,” said Poe.She described the voice of Puno as “rare...once you hear his voice, you know that is Rico Puno. Even the version of his new songs like “Ang Huling El Bimbo ng Eraserheads,” was so different.” “Thank you for your music, Rico J. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family at this time of grief,” said Poe. In an interview on Dobol B sa News TV, Norma Japitana, Puno’s manager for 35 years, said the singer went to a hospital on Sunday for a regular checkup but was not allowed to leave the facility. “Actually, he was there at the hospital for a regular checkup but he was no longer allowed to leave the hospital,” she said, adding the singer’s cause of death was “heart-related.” Japitana said Puno underwent heart surgery in the past and received a pacemaker in August. Puno had a triple bypass operation in April 2015 and a benefit concert was held for him a month later. * The Makati City government expressed grief over Puno’s death, with Mayor Abigail Binay saying “We deeply mourn the passing of City Councilor Rico Puno. On behalf of the city government and the people of Makati, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.” “We offer our fervent prayers for his peaceful voyage to eternal life. We also pray for his loved ones, that they may find solace during this time of grief,” she added. Binay said Puno’s legendary talents as a singer, actor, comedian and television host have endeared him most to the Filipino people. “Rico J was the ultimate entertainment package. He not only soothed the soul with his timeless music, but also lifted up the spirit with his effortless humor.” “But for the people of Makati, Councilor Puno meant more than an accomplished artist and entertainer. He was a public servant who dedicated over a decade of his life looking out for the welfare of residents and promoting the city’s economic development,” the city chief executive said. Puno first ran and won as City Councilor for the first distict in 1998. He was reelected twice and completed three terms until 2007. He was elected again in 2016.