LGUs alerted: Hands on deck, be Undas-ready

Two days before the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the Interior department urged local government units and its attached agencies to place “all hands on deck” to ensure a peaceful and safe conduct of the annual tradition. In other developments: • Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eddie Monreal on Tuesday ordered all security officials and personnel to be more vigilant against criminal elements who mix with the passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals during the holiday break. Monreal gave the order after receiving information that some suspected members of the Salisi Gang will take advantage of the travel rush in the various terminals. • There will be no number coding for vehicles for six consecutive days in the National Capital Region in time for the holiday break, the Metro Manila Development Authority announced on Tuesday. MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number coding scheme will be suspended from Oct. 31 until Nov. 5 for the long holidays.But Lim said the suspension of the coding scheme will not apply in Las Piñas and Makati, where it will be suspended only on Nov. 1 and 2. • Court personnel will have more time to observe the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays after Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio ordered half-day work, or up to 12 noon, in all courts nationwide today, Wednesday, including Thursday and Friday, which are special non-working holidays. • An environmentalist group on Tuesday warned people against buying candles with leaded wicks, which it says were “hazards to public health.” Interior Officer-In-Charge Eduardo Año said the exodus of people to the provinces and to the cemeteries might entice criminals, so the LGUs and his department’s attached agencies must be vigilant. “[All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day] bring everyone together, even the criminals, which is why it is imperative that LGUs and the DILG’s attached agencies such as the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection are put on heightened alert to secure the peaceful, orderly and safe observance of All Saints’ Day this year,” Año said in a statement.