Saturday October 27, 2018

Ten die in Sulu clash between soldiers, Abus

posted October 27, 2018 at 01:20 am by  Francisco Tuyay
Six Abu Sayyaf bandits and three marine troops were killed while several others—terrorists and soldiers—were wounded as intense fighting erupted anew in the uncharted ridges of Patikul, Sulu early Friday, military officials said.

The firefight erupted after security forces encountered some 50 terrorists in Barangay Timpook as the military continued the relentless hunt against the terrorist group in its forested haven in Patikul.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana said soldiers of the Joint Task Force Sulu under Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo were on combat patrol in a suspected ASG lair when gunfire ripped the environment.

Besana said troops of the 62nd, 61st and 64th Marine Companies engaged the ASG bandits under sub-leader Alnijar Ekit and Aldi Alun and was continuing after sundown.

Heavy exchange of fire rang out between the terrorist and the government troops but the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower unleashed by government forces, forcing the ASG members to withdraw and flee, according to the military.

The chase by soldiers sparked renewed skirmishes, the military added.

As the troops battled the bandits, soldiers found one dead body of a militant along with an M14 rifle with seven M14 magazines.

Besana said the firefight resulted in the death of six bandits on the basis of human intelligence accounts while the number of wounded terrorist has not been thus far determined.

He said three soldiers were killed while three others sustained minor injuries.

Twelve persons, apparently near the vicinity of the gunfight, were arrested  and have since been subjected to proper identification.

Besana said government casualties were evacuated to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for treatment and post mortem examination.

“We are sad to report that we lost three of our valiant marines,” said Lt. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

“We ask for prayers from all peace-loving people of the country for their eternal repose and for the speedy recovery of the three others who were wounded during the encounter,” he added.

The ASG were held at bay and have laid low after the military launched massive operations against the terrorists in Mindanao.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf , Gerry Besana , Joint Task Force Sulu , Divino Rey Pabayo

