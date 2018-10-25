Eight Philippine schools on Asia’s top 500

More Philippine higher education institutions have made it to the Top 500 Universities in Asia in the Quacquarelli Symonds 2019 ranking.
The country’s premier state university, the University of the Philippines, went up three notches from 75th rank to 72nd.
Joining UP in the list of top universities are Ateneo de Manila University (115th) De La Salle University (155th) and University of Santo Tomas (162nd).
MSU-IIT joins University of San Carlos, Mapua University, and Silliman University in the 300-500 bracket.
“I commend the eight universities that are now part of the latest QS Asian university rankings and I look forward to more Philippine universities entering the top 500 in the coming years,” Commission on Higher Education chairman Prospero de Vera III.
“To further boost the quality and competitiveness of our public and private institutions, the Commission will soon launch a project through its International Affairs Service that will assist Philippine universities to showcase their excellence to the world, promote their internationalization initiatives and increase global reputation through international benchmarking assessment of institutions using internationalization metrics,” De Vera added.