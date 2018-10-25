PNPA head relieved over ‘oral hazing’

Acting Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the relief of the head of the Philippine National Police Academy over the alleged “oral sex punishment” and hazing on underclassmen by senior cadets, an official said Wednesday. “OIC-Secretary Año has ordered the immediate relief of the PNPA director, Chief Superintendent Joseph Andol, for command responsibility and to pave the way for an impartial investigation into the incident,” Interior Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said. He said Año had also ordered Philippine Public Safety College president Ricardo de Leon to investigate the incident and to ensure nothing like it happened again. “We should not tolerate such scandalous acts in our ranks,” Año said. “The PPSC should act with dispatch to ensure that the true ideals, values and discipline in the academy will continuously be upheld.” He said the Philippine National Police will conduct a separate probe on the incident to determine criminal liability.According to initial reports, the incident happened on Oct. 6 within the academy premises, and it involved an upperclassman ordering two plebes to perform oral sex as punishment for allegedly violating some rules. Two other senior cadets, who were allegedly present during the incident, did not lift a finger to stop the punishment and just watched the alleged sexual act. The respondent cadets, who have been placed in isolation, could face hazing administrative charges. The plebes are also filing a separate criminal case against them. “We should not allow this so-called tradition or culture of violence to continue within the hallowed halls of the PNPA,” Año said. “It is contrary to the ideals of the PNPA as the premier institution that produces the future police, fire and jail officers in our country.”