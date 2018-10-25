Typhoon gaining strength near PAR

Typhoon “Yutu” gained strength as it approaches the Philippine Area of Responsibility but is not expected to make landfall in the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.
In its weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the typhoon was last spotted 2,555 kilometers east northeast of Visayas.
Yutu packs maximum sustained winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 195 kph.
The typhoon will be given the local name “Rosita” once it enters the country.