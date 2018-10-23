IS-linked terrorist killed in firefight

posted October 23, 2018 at 01:00 am by Francisco Tuyay October 23, 2018 at 01:00 am

A local terrorist who allegedly has a direct link to the Islamic State and was reportedly involved in a recent bombing in General Santos City was killed in a firefight with security forces in Sarangani province early dawn yesterday. Philippine National Police Region 7 Director Chief Supt. Eliseo Rasco identified the slain terrorist as Bassir Sahak, a member of the Ansar Al-Khilafa Philippines. Rasco said Sahak was killed in an encounter with government troops at Sitio Lebe, Barangay. Daliao in Maasim town. Security forces recovered an M16 rifle, a bandolier with magazines and ammunitions, cellphones and several improvised explosive devices and components from Sahak. Sahak is reportedly in charge of managing the finances of AKP and procuring firearms and ammunitions for the group. He is also believed to have a direct contact with Abu Toraife, a leader of the ISIS-inspired Dawla Islamiya group operating in Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

