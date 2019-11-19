PCSO welcomes PAGCOR ‘referrals’ of patients

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office known for its charitable programs for the disadvantaged sectors of the society who are in dire need of medical assistance, welcomes the move of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. in asking the assistance of PCSO in verifying and establishing the authenticity of the medical and documentary requirements submitted by the patients. The referral of individuals seeking medical assistance from PAGCOR to PCSO is an explicit recognition of the expertise, ability, transparency and integrity of PCSO in handling medical requests. To date, PCSO is processing a daily average of 1,890 medical requests nationwide. It can be recalled that on Nov. 14 PAGCOR Chairperson Andrea Domingo ordered the temporary stoppage of the medical assistance of the agency due to falsified claims.PCSO and PAGCOR will closely coordinate to expedite process that will not only address the issue of fraudulent claims but will also help achieve both objectives of maximizing the aid given to patients and synchronizing the systems of both agencies as they prepare for responsible data-sharing and explore long term solutions that will help the agencies realized their commitment to the Universal Health Act.