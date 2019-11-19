Mining confab attracts 150 firms, suppliers

This year’s mining conference has attracted 150 mining companies and suppliers which is higher than the 126 that participated last year and proves the importance of the annual meet. The Philippine Mines Safety and Environment Association is now holding the 66th Annual National Mine Safety Conference in Baguio City. The exhibitors that will also be in the said conference numbered 135 participants compared to the 120 that logged in last year, the organizers said in a press statement. PMSEA executive director Richmond Ramirez said the increase in the number of participants shows there are many that are interested and wanted to be part of the annual mining conference. He said that it is not only the mining companies that showed interest in participating in the exhibit since suppliers and contractors also wanted to be in, that only showed of the healthy situation of the mining industry in the country compared to last year.“In the past many of those who joined the exhibit are solely the mining industry, but now the number of suppliers increased, meaning they saw the big opportunity for their business due to the operation of responsible miners,” said Ramirez. According to PMSEA president Dr. Walter Brown, the massive information education campaign launched by the mining industry was a big help since the public were informed of activities of responsible mining and its big contribution not only to the economy but also in health, education and environmental programs. Brown added that even if the mining firms encountered problems, like suspension of operation and the others were ordered closed, the industry did not show any sign that they are in the losing end but they showed they are vibrant and the important role in the whole mining industry in the country.