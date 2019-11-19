CA dismisses habeas corpus case filed by nabbed activist

The Court of Appeals has denied the petition for writ of habeas corpus filed by relatives of youth activist Alexandrea Pacalda, who was arrested on Sept. 14 by soldiers without a warrant in Quezon province. In her 18-page decision dated Oct. 30, the CA’s Third Division through Associate Justice Geraldine Fiel-Macaraig said the petition for habeas corpus filed by Pacalda’s father, Arnulfo, is “devoid of merit.” The petition was originally filed before the Supreme Court, which then issued the writ on Oct. 2, but remanded the case to the appellate court for hearing and resolution. The SC mandated the CA to hear the case and decide whether to grant Pacalda’s release. However, on Sept. 23, the military charged the activist of illegal possession of firearms and explosives which was followed by the Office of the Solicitor General filling a Writ of Return on Oct. 11. Habeas corpus is a legal recourse that can be used to secure the release of a person who is being unlawfully detained. In ruling against the petition, the appellate court said Pacalda cannot be discharged owing to her indictment for two criminal offenses. “Once the person detained is duly charged in court, he may no longer question his detention by a petition for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus,” the court said. Two cases have been filed against Alexandrea for violation of Republic Act 9516 or Illegal Possession of Explosives and RA 10591 otherwise known as “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act”. “In fine, the petition praying for the release of Alexandrea from detention loses legal mooring, and is rendered moot and academic by the subsequent Informations filed against her before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 96 of Catanauan, Quezon in Criminal Case Nos. 19-0332-CAT and 19-0333-CAT. It, thus, becomes unnecessary to pass upon the other issues raised in the petition,” the CA ruled. Associate Justices Japar Dimaampao and Edwin Sorongon concurred with Macaraig ruling.The court also noted that Arnulfo had admitted that her daughter “whom he taught initially to be just an activist was, in fact, a member of the NPA” and added that “the military did not coerce her into surrendering.” Named respondents in the case are Philippine Army 2nd Infantry Division commander Brigadier General Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., 85th Infantry Battalion commanding officer Colonel Arnold Gasalatan, 201st Brigade officer-in-charge Colonel George Joel Lalaquil, 201st Brigade civil-military officer Captain Benedict Alfonso Cagatin, and 85th Infantry Battalion intelligence officer 1st Lieutenant Randy Bobis. The PA officials, through the Office of the Solicitor General, informed the CA that Pacalda has already been transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, CALABARZON Region, Lucena City Jail, Female Dormitory as a result of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions, and illegal possession of explosives filed against her last Sept. 23. It was Catanauan RTC Branch 96 Judge Edilwasif Baddiri who issued the commitment order against her. The OSG also argued that aside from the filing of criminal cases against Pacalda, she is also reportedly considered as a rebel/terrorist surrenderer. The PA said Pacalda was allegedly a political officer of the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front under a squad led by a certain “Cyrus” who is based in the Southern Tagalog Region. In fact, she reportedly surrendered twice and allegedly turned over one Smith and Wesson Revolver, live ammunitions, blasting caps, and other subversive materials. The military said Arnulfo allegedly admitted in a live media interview that his daughter, whom he first thought as an activist was in fact a member of the NPA and that she voluntarily surrendered. Based on the complaint filed, Pacalda was reportedly arrested on Sept. 14 at around 6 p.m. without warrant in Barangay Magsaysay, General Luna, Quezon Province by six armed men in civilian clothing and they were later identified as alleged members of the 85th Infantry Batallion. At the military camp, Pacalda was reportedly interrogated without the presence of a lawyer of her choice and was asked about her personal circumstances and how she was recruited as an activist.