ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday November 19, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

DENR to protect IPs’ rights

posted November 19, 2019 at 10:00 pm by  Rio N. Araja
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has vowed to protect the rights of the indigenous peoples in Mindanao on alleged encroachment of their ancestral domain.

Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the investigation into the integrated forest management agreement of M&S Co. in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat be speeded up.

He tasked the agency’s legal team on the creation of a fact-finding team to look into the firm’s IFMA.  

The issue stemmed from the visit of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Sultan Kudarat on the IFMA issue.

“I ordered our legal team to conduct thorough investigation and give priority on this,” Cimatu said.

DENR just received the formal complaint last July, he said.

A week ago, the indigenous peoples group accused Cimatu of neglect of duty for “failing to stop the illegal operation of a coffee plantation on their ancestral domain.”

“I fully disagree with the accusation of the group because this activity happened before my time,” the DENR chief said.

On Nov. 15, the T’boli-Manobo S’daf Claimants Organization (Tamasco) filed a special civil action with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court for a legal claim.

The group said the environment agency under Cimatu violated the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act for failing to secure their consent before any activity could be done on their ancestral domain.  

The Dawang coffee plantation encroached on the ancestral land of the T’boli and Manobo in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

“To date, I never approved any IFMA. If ever I need to approve, I will ensure that our indigenous peoples’ welfare will be given the utmost priority,” Cimatu said. 

Topics: Department of Environment and Natural Resources , Roy Cimatu , Sultan Kudarat , South Cotabato , Indigenous Peoples Rights Act

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard