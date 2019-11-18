More Bar takers quit after exams' 2nd round

The Bar examination being held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila continued on its third Sunday, but the number of examinees fell to 7,691 from the 8,245 who were originally admitted to the take the most grueling tests for aspiring lawyers. The Supreme Court said that, originally, there were 8,245 law graduates whose applications to take the tests on all four Sundays of November were granted, but only 7,691 had taken the tests as of the second Sunday of the examination on Nov. 10. Supreme Court data showed that of the 8,245 examinees originally admitted to take the Bar, 7,699 actually took the first day of the exams on Nov. 3. After the second Sunday, the number went down to 7,691, when the the exams covered Civil Law and Taxation. The third Sunday will cover Mercantile Law and Criminal Law while the last Sunday will cover Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics. In the 2018 Bar examinations, 1,800 of the 8,158 examinees passed what is dubbed as the most grueling licensing examinations in the country, with a graduate from the Ateneo de Manila University topping the exams.For that year’s examination, 8,701 law graduates were given permits to take the Bar. Supreme Court records likewise showed that of the 7,227 law graduates admitted to take the Bar in 2017, only 6,750 managed to complete the exams. Of those, only 1,724 passed and became new lawyers or 25.5 percent of the total takers who completed the exams. In 2016, of the 6,831 admitted to take the Bar, only 6,454 finished the first Sunday of the exams. Ten more gradually dropped out, leaving 6,344 who completed the tests on all four Sundays.