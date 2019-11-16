4 PNPA cadets involved in hazing face criminal raps

The Philippine National Police filed criminal complaints against four cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy who were the main suspects in the hazing incident against Cadet Fourth Class John Desiderio. Silang, Cavite Police Chief Police Major Resty Soriano, Cade identified the suspects as Cadet Third Class Jovan Sernat, Cadet Second Class Clarence Cabucos, Cadet Third Class Aaron Dahryl Villanueva and Cadet Third Class Paul Birung. They were charged with violation of Republic Act No. 11053 (Anti-Hazing Law) before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Imus, Cavite. Originally, five cadets were reported to have been involved in maltreating Desiderio, but Police Lieutenant Colonel Byron Allatog, PNPA spokesman, explained that the fifth suspect would still be administratively charged on the incident. “Sa administrative case po, may pananagutan pa rin ‘yung isa na wala doon sa criminal case,” Allatog said. “Iba po kasi ang appreciation ng criminal charge eh, so kung baga sa evidence-based sila, wala silang nakikitang probable cause na kuwan na kasama dapat ‘yung isa,” he added.Desiderio reportedly suffered stomach pains as a result of the alleged maltreatment. Allatog earlier said those involved would most likely be dismissed from the police academy, even as Soriano said that because of th criminal complaints, the cadets would be dismissed from the PNPA. “Malamang kasi for evaluation ng fiscal... pag may probable cause doon sa sinampa nating kaso, malamang ifafile in court po,” Soriano said. Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, however, said the hazing incident in the PNPA is an isolated case.