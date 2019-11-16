4 suspects jailed for killing ad exec

posted November 15, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Joel E. Zurbano November 15, 2019 at 10:40 pm

A Las Piñas City court has sentenced to 40 years in jail four men in connection with the 2013 killing of advertising executive Kristelle Davantes who was found dead under a bridge in Cavite with multiple stab wounds in the neck. The Regional Trial Court branch 253 also ordered Lloyd Benedict Enriquez, Samuel Decimo, Kelvin Jorek Evangelista and Jomar Pepito to pay the family of Davantes a total of P125,000 in indemnity and damages. Court records showed that a group of men chanced upon the 25-year-old Davantes while she was about to open the gate of her house in Barangay Moonwalk.The group held Davantes at gunpoint, dragged her back to her car and brought her to Tagaytay. The next day the victim was found dead. The National Bureau of Investigation stepped into the case and lunched a manhunt against the suspects. The NBI initially arrested 19-year-old Samuel Decimo, one of the suspects in the murder, in Molino, Cavite.

