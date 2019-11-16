Embrace digital age, Win tells LGUs

posted November 15, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta

Senator Win Gatchalian on Friday said that Local Government Units should embrace digital innovation to streamline the processing of business permit applications in their respective jurisdictions. Valenzuela City recently launched “Paspas Permit” system, an online service which aims to process business permit applications in the city in just 10 seconds from the usual 15 to 30 minutes. It will spare applicants from the cost and time required of the usual personal application process. The online integrated permit application system provides a single platform for the application of permits and document requests.Applicants can now register an account, fill out the online application form, submit the requirements then make payments. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recognizes the system for being “the first of its kind” in the country especially with today’s easy access to smartphones and the internet.

