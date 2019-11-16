CAAP trains new traffic controllers

posted November 15, 2019 at 10:20 pm by Joel E. Zurbano November 15, 2019 at 10:20 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines announced on Friday it has started accepting applicants for the next batch of trainees to become air traffic controllers. The agency will be launching its Comprehensive Air Traffic Service Course Batch 15 (CATS 15) this year to recruit young and competent individuals aspiring to be part of the country’s elite line of Air Traffic Management Officers. “In support of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) New Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiative, CAAP has been working towards ensuring that there are enough qualified and competent professionals that will maintain the future of the country's air transportation system,” said CAAP chief information officer and spokesperson Eric Apolonio.Accepted applicants, who must also pass a panel interview and physical examinations, will undergo training at CAAP's Civil Aviation Training Center in Pasay City. Joel E. Zurbano “Once licensed, successful trainees will become Air Traffic Controller (ATC) assistants and then ATMOs, once rated,” said Apolonio. Joel E. Zurbano

