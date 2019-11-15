4,412 stranded by TS ‘Ramon’

Some 4,412 passengers were stranded in various ports because of tropical storm “Ramon,” the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday. In its noon update, the PCG said the passengers were in ports in Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar. It also said the operations of 1,099 rolling cargoes, 15 vessels, and 14 motor bancas were also temporarily suspended due to the weather. Some 18 vessels and five motor bancas are also taking shelter at the moment. All PCG units are strictly enforcing the guidelines on the movement of vessels during heavy weather to ensure the safety of lives and properties at all costs. In an earlier interview, Office of the Civil Defense regional director Claudio Yucot said classes in all levels in both private and public schools also remain suspended in Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes. Ramon is moving west-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) and was located at 355 km east of Legazpi City, Albay, some 300 km east of Virac, Catanduanes at 3 a.m. Thursday.It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph with gustiness of up to 80 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is raised over Catanduanes while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon. In a report, the PCG said most of the stranded passengers were in the ports of Tabaco City, Matnog, Pioduran, Pilar and Catanduanes. In its severe weather bulletin, the weather bureau said that at 4 a.m., the center of Ramon was at 355 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay.