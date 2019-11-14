ALL SECTIONS
Thursday November 14, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

House creates body to study hiring bill

posted November 13, 2019 at 11:50 pm by  Maricel Cruz
The House of Representatives has created a technical working group to study the feasibility of the bill extending workers’ six-month probationary period to two years.

The House Committee on Labor and Employment, chaired by 1-PACMAN Party-list Rep. Eric Pineda, created the TWG to discuss House Bill 4802 filed by Probinsyano Ako Party-list Rep. Jose Singson Jr.

At a hearing Wednesday, Labor Assistant Secretary Benjo Santos Benavidez echoed the opposition of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the measure.

Bello earlier said the bill would deny workers their right to security of tenure, and that the current six-month probationary period is enough.

“Delaying a worker’s assurance of permanent employment is no longer in keeping with the administration’s policy on security of tenure,” Bello said.

During the hearing, Benavidez said the proposal to lengthen the probationary employment period will not solve the contractualization.

“We are also of the opinion that this may not be the solution to the endo problem,” he said.

“[Also], there are already rules and jurisprudence allowing a longer period of time. These matters may well be lengthily discussed and considered in TWG [technical working group] scheduled in relation to the other measures on security on tenure,” he added.

But Singson appealed to his fellow legislators to give his bill a chance.

Singson told the panel that the intention of his bill is to make sure that workers are continuously employed even after the current six-month probationary period.

For his part, Louie Corral, vice chairman of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, also thumbed down Singson’s bill.

He said instead of helping the “non regular workers,” it will only prolong their “agony.”

“Why prolong the agony? If the question is competence, then you have already a six-month period to determine competence,” he said.

Topics: House of Representatives , workers’ probationary period , House Committee on Labor and Employment

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard