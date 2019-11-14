‘Isko’ warns underpass vandals

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso warned vandals who would be caught writing on the wall of newly repainted underpass in Manila that they will be made to lick clean their writings. Domagoso made the warning after the newly repainted Lagusnilad underpass which was cleared of vendors was vandalized with red paints like “presyo Ibaba, sahod itaas,US-China-alis!” A cultural youth organization calling itself Panday Sining has apologized for vandalizing the Laguslinad underpass and expressed willingness to talk to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.However, the Manila mayor was upset by the writings made by the cultural group Panday Sining, which claimed that they conducted the “graffiesta” as a response to the worsening economic and political state of the country. “The purpose of our protest art isn’t to spite the citizens of Manila but to sound the alarm against these injustices.” it said. Domagoso was earlier disappointed after conducting a surprise inspection on Ylaya Street in Binondo, Manila which was littered with tons of garbage left behind by vendors, prompting him to ban vendors from selling in the said street. The ban was extended to the Binondo side of Recto Avenue but the government will allow vendors to sell goods on the other side of Recto Avenue which falls under the jurisdiction of Tondo. Manila has a City Ordinance against littering. On Section 4 of the said ordinance, residents are prohibited from “leaving trash and other refuse in the gutter, sidewalks, streets, alleyways.” Meanwhile, a Basilan legislator urged Domagoso to help the people of Basilan promote the province as a haven for eco-tourism and refrain from reinforcing its former reputation as a terrorism stronghold.Deputy Speaker and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman issued the statement after the Manila City Mayor reportedly warned police scalawags that they woud be sent to Basilan if they do not reform. “We fully understand that Mayor Isko Moreno is merely trying to make a point to corrupt policemen, but Basilan's bad rep of the old days are over. The people now need help in promoting the province as a premier tourist destination and a safe and secure place for investors and local businessmen,” said Hataman, a former governor of the now-defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. “And statements like what the good mayor said make it twice as difficult for us to change this bad perception. It is unfair to those who worked hard to overcome such an adversity in their lives, and it serves no useful purpose for a people trying to hurdle the effects of terrorism,” he added. During his term as ARMM governor, Hataman said he implemented several programs that aimed to curb terrorism not only in Basilan but in other provinces in Mindanao. In 2016, he said he established the Program Against Violent Extremism for Peace, which resulted to the surrender, reformation and reintegration of more than 200 violent extremists from the Abu Sayyaf Group. Because of several reforms he implemented in the province, Hataman said "I can say that the situation in Basilan has greatly improved now compared to before because of our efforts before in ARMM and the convergence initiatives of people in the community, in close collaboration with LGUs and security sectors. "In fact, on Nov. 16, Lamitan City will be hosting its first-ever national televised sporting event when the Basilan Steel goes up against the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League at the Lamitan Gym," Hataman noted. "We try hard to put Basilan on the map not for its former notoriety, but for its huge potential. We have great beaches and an excellent traditional crafts industry. Our coffee is at par with the world's best. We have so much more to offer and we need help in spreading the word to everyone," he added.