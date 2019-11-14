Ex-Chief Justice gets death threats

Retired Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin has received death threats recently and the Supreme Court has already provided security for him. Court spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed the death threats, saying Bersamin himself told him about it, but the Court official declined to provide details as to where the threats are coming from. “I learned about that yesterday when I briefly talked to him just before the ceremony for his Doctors of Law conferment by the UE [University of the East],” Hosaka said. However, Hosaka said Bersamin, who retired from the judiciary on Oct.18, remained unmoved by the threats and was taking them in stride.“He was his normal self-confident self. I guess coming from a political family, they have encountered this scenario before and they know how to handle it,” Hosaka said. Bersamin’s brother Luis, then a congressman for Abra, was killed on Dec. 16, 2006 along with his bodyguard, SPO1 Adelfo Ortega, after he attended his daughter’s wedding at the Mt. Carmel Church in Quezon City. “If former CJ Bersamin needs protection from the National Bureau of Investigation, or he wants to investigate where the threat is coming from, we will help,” said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.