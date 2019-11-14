Anti-corruption desk launched

The Duterte administration has launched an anti-corruption program dubbed “Katarungan Desk,” which it says will serve as a reporting platform where the public can submit complaints against government irregularities. The desks were launched by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday, and those will be put up in national and local government offices and other public places. ‘‘The purpose of the Katarungan Desk is to develop a responsive and safe reporting platform that will address all complaints of injustice and corruption, and which will be placed in every barangay, city hall and other public places,’’ PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said during the project’s launch in Malacañng. The Katarungan Desk will haveforms. It’s the form that will be placed in drop boxes in government offices, barangays and city halls.” The PACC will cooperate with government agencies and local government units to establish the desks within their areas. The agency will request the Philippine National Police to deploy trained Katarungan Desk officers, Belgica said. Belgica assured the public that the corruption complaints will be submitted to the Office of the President and the Senate through weekly reports. "The fight against corruption is heavily dependent on information," he said.During the project launch, Senator Christopher Go expressed support for the anti-corruption campaign, which he said would serve as a one-stop shop for the public to lodge complaints over corrupt practices. He also urged the public to file complaints against erring government officials through the Katarungan Desks. "If you see corruption or shortcoming, those liable will be held accountable," Go said. A manifesto of support for the campaign against corruption was also signed by government officials during the launch. The manifesto included a commitment to “free ourselves from corruption activities,” combat corruption in their own districts and offices, cooperate with the government and set up Katarungan Desks in their areas of jurisdiction. "Failure to fulfill our part in this manifesto should mean our voluntary resignation from our office, and if we fulfill our part, may the blessing of the Lord be upon us a hundred-fold," the manifesto says.