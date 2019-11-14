‘Ramon’ hoists storm signal over Samar, rest of Luzon

Tropical depression “Ramon” intensified into a tropical storm on Wednesday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Meanwhile, Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa on Wednesday ordered police officers to initiate safety measures in areas along the path of Ramon (international name ‘‘Kalmaegi’’). Ramon threatens to bring occasional heavy rains over large portions of Luzon and the Visayas, as it is expected to make landfall in the Isabela-Cagayan area. As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the center of Ramon was estimated at 390 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, it was moving west northwest at 10 kph. In its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin, PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar. Gamboa said he ordered his men to coordinate with local disaster management officials to determine the scope of assistance police could provide in terms of manpower and resources. “We assure the public that the PNP is always prepared to respond to any emergency, disaster or calamity to ensure the safety and security of our people,” Gamboa told reporters. PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said their maritime forces were also instructed to assist in the possible evacuation of residents in coastal areas, as well in information dissemination on the adverse impact of the weather disturbance.The PNP is always part of pre-disaster measures and post-disaster actions, he said. “Our men on the ground are always alert and vigilant, and ready to provide assistance to the local government units, and the people anytime when needed,” said Banac. “We assure the public that the PNP is always prepared to respond to any emergency, disaster or calamity to ensure the safety and security of our people,” he added. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. PAGASA also warned residents in Masbate as they are also expected to be battered by the weather disturbance.