‘Ramon’ gaining steam over Samar

posted November 13, 2019 at 01:20 am by Rio N. Araja November 13, 2019 at 01:20 am

A low-pressure area east of Catanduanes developed into a tropical depression on Tuesday morning, named “Ramon” by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Weathermen said “Ramon” might intensify into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, its center was estimated at 670 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. Packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, it was moving west slowly. Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was hoisted over the Visayas’ Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.Because of “Ramon,” light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced in Bicol, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will prevail over Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon on Wednesday. Tomorrow, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may persist in Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, northern Quezon, including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte. On the other hand, Cagayan, Nueva Vizcayam Romblon, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol and Quezon will have light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

