PH, US military install habitat reefs

posted November 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Rey E. Requejo November 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm

More than 500 United States and Philippine military personnel and representatives from the government and non-government organizations and local residents have participated in the second “Operation Pamamalakaya” project aimed at installing artificial habitat reefs in Maragondon, Cavite last Oct. 8, 2019. In a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila, a total of 60 jackstone-type artificial habitat reefs were installed off the Maragondon coast. Last August, the group also installed 30 artificial habitat reefs in the coastal area of Calatagan, Batangas.“Coral will eventually cover the sunken structure, revitalizing marine life and improving fishing livelihoods in the coastal communities of Cavite,” the statement said. The project, named Operation Pamamalakaya, included support by personnel from the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, DV Boer Farm, Magsasaka, Municipality of Maragondon and Cavite local government and residents, as well as US service members.

