Death of another PMA cadet ‘bothers’ Palace

Malacañang on Monday said it was “bothered” by the death of another plebe, as it urged the Philippine Military Academy administrators to ensure the safety of their trainees. Cadet Fourth Class Mario Telan Jr. was found dead in the 15-foot deep end of the pool hours after his swimming class Friday afternoon. “We’re bothered by the death of another plebe who could be an outstanding military officer if he were able to finish his course,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing. Efforts were done to revive him upon the discovery of his body and he was “immediately transferred” to the PMA Station Hospital inside the campus in Baguio City, the PMA said, but he was declared dead on arrival. The PMA discounted the possibility of foul play in the incident after reviewing the CCTV footage. Telan, 20, belonged to the Alpha Company of the AFP Cadet Corps. Panelo called on the academy to evaluate their protocols for their trainees’ safety.“The military instructors especially on the swimming side should reassess their protocols so that they can provide safety to their trainees,” he said. “I understand the initial findings is that there was no foul play but they’re looking at the negligence of the instructors,” Panelo also said. The PMA has already identified the two instructors involved in the swimming class, who were supposed to be in charge of ensuring that the cadets were accounted for, and has suspended swimming classes pending the investigation on the incident. The academy is also assisting the Telan’s family who are now in Baguio City. The incident came more than a month following the controversial death of another soldier in training, Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio, who experienced severe beating allegedly from upperclass cadets. Dormitorio died on Sept. 18 after sustaining hazing-related injuries.