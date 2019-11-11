ALL SECTIONS
Gordon concern over riding-in-tandem murders

posted November 11, 2019 at 11:05 pm by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Expressing concern over the high rate of murder cases in the country involving the use of motorbikes, Senator Richard Gordon on Monday said the police should really act with dispatch to solve these killings.

He noted that these  motorcycle-riding assassins should be arrested and such wrongdoing should be stopped at once as the safety of the people is of the utmost importance.

“Motorcycle-riding in tandem cowards are killing with impunity. They fearlessly execute people even in broad daylight and in plain view of witnesses because they can get away easily,” he said

Gordon has deplored the killings committed by motorcycle riders and consistently renewed  his call for the Land Transportation Office to finish drafting the implementing rules and regulations of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act of 2019 or R.A. 11235, which he sponsored and authored, so that the law could be implemented immediately.

Gordon said the law’s objective is “to protect the public, and to secure and safeguard the citizenry from crimes committed with the use of motorcycles through imposing bigger, readable and color-coded number plates to make it easier for eyewitnesses to identify the number plates of motorcycles used in crimes that they witness.” 

