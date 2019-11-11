96% coverage polio vaccination lauded

The Department of Health reported a 96 percent coverage for the recently concluded round of the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio in select sites across the country, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio will commence its final round for the National Capital Region and its second round for the whole of Mindanao on Nov. 25, 2019.
Third round for the whole of Mindanao will be on Jan. 6, 2020.
“Let’s sustain the high vaccination coverage by continuously working together with our dedicated bakunators to stop the spread of the disease, and to save our children from the debilitating effects of polio,” said Duque.
Duque said he was pleased with the high turnout of children vaccinated, and thanked all those who volunteered their time and energy in the vaccination campaign.