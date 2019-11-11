Airport authorities: Don’t bring firearms

Airport authorities on Monday urged passengers not to bring firearms and amulets, gun replicas and other similar items to avoid flight delays and inconvenience to air travelers, especially this Christmas season when the number of passengers are expected to increase. The Office for Transportation Security continues to apprehend people carrying banned items at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Late last week, Archie Peregrino, a passenger bound for Davao, was accosted by an airport Security Screening Officer at the NAIA Terminal 3 for possession of a grenade-shaped novelty lighter. The authorities reminded the people about the danger of bringing in or carrying firearms and explosives. OTS administrator Usec. Raul del Rosario said that “doing so will not only delay your flight, but it would also cause panic among other passengers.” He reminded the public that various transport facilities in the country remained on heightened alert status, and asked for passengers’ cooperation as stringent security checks are being implemented. Six months ago, OTS men also arrested Deogracias Pulmano caught in possession of a grenade at the initial screening area of NAIA Terminal 2. Pulmano was about to board Philippine Airlines flight PR-2819 bound for Davao when the authorities found the MK2 fragmentation grenade inside his backpack bag. The OTS screeners asked Pulmano to show legal documents for possessing or for bringing in the grenade but he failed to present any.This prompted the authorities to place the passenger under arrest and the confiscation of the explosive. The OTS reminded travelers to secure documents, particularly a permit to transport from the Philippine National Police, when bringing guns and ammunition during their trips. The Firearms and Explosives Office of the PNP is the police unit handling clearances for passengers who wish to bring guns and ammunition when traveling. The FEO will issue the passenger’s Permit to Transport, the basic requirement for a passenger to be allowed to bring a gun in-flight. The said office also issues other related documents depending on the purpose of transport such as a License to Operate, Importation Permit, Authorization to Export, and a Certificate of Balance. On the date of departure, coordination will be made by the FEO with the Avsegroup firearm facilitator deployed to the airport. After approaching the police desk at the airport, the passenger will be accompanied by the facilitator to the Customs area for clearance before the passenger is checked-in for the flight. Coordination is made with the proper authorities, including the Avsegroup and the OTS, in making sure that procedures are followed. While the authorities are keeping to procedure, passengers should be diligent enough to inquire with their airline and the country of destination as to their own policies regarding the transport of guns and ammunition.