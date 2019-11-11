PCSO to rebuild lottery system

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma assured the public and the Committee on Games and Amusements of the House of Representatives that the procurement of the PCSO Lottery System shall be in accordance with laws and best practices to promote the prudent use of public funds and for the best interest of the Filipino people. For transparency, procurement of the PLS was undertaken through the Special Bids and Awards Committee in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9184, as amended. Unfortunately, there was a failure of bidding as the two bidders which participated were declared “failed and ineligible.” At present, PCSO and its consultants are engaged in a mandatory review and evaluation of the terms, conditions and specifications of the bidding documents, including cost estimates to immediately rebid the PLS after the approval of the PCSO Board as the Head of the Procuring Entity. In addition, the coverage, components/lots, timeline and related activities for the procurement are policy matters which will also be considered by the PCSO Board. PCSO has ensured that the terms of Reference for the new Online Lottery System will be responsive to PCSO lotto requirements.PCSO has conducted procurement of its OLS under the Nationwide Online Lottery System and PLS projects pursuant to the provisions of Republic Act No. 9184, as amended and its Implementing Rules and regulations. As part of due diligence, PCSO has taken initiative to consult with the Government Procurement and Policy Board (GPPB), the Governance Commission for GOCCs, the National Computer Center, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel and the Office of the President. PCSO’s Position Paper on House Bill No. 359 was received on October 28, 2019 by the Committee on Games and Amusements of the House of Representatives which is chaired by Congressman Eric Yap.