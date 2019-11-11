Malaysian police nab rape suspect

A Canadian-American man who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Subic, Zambales a year ago was turned over to the Philippine police by Malaysian authorities who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the Bureau of Immigration. Fouad Bounab, who arrived Saturday night at NAIA 3 terminal aboard an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, was accompanied by two Philippine National Police escorts who fetched him in Kuala Lumpur after he was arrested by Malaysian authorities. He was later brought to Camp Crame after arriving at the airport. BI-Border Control and Intelligence Unit chief Atty. Rommel Tacorda disclosed that Bounab was on the wanted list of the Interpol which earlier issued a red notice against him.“He fled to Malaysia to evade prosecution for his crime. Fortunately, our counterparts in Malaysia were able to trace his whereabouts and he was arrested and brought back to Manila,” he said. Bounab was charged with raping his victim several times in Subic, Zambales in March last year, and violated the anti-trafficking act and cybercrime law.

