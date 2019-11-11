PMA cadet dies of drowning, medical report shows

posted November 10, 2019 at 11:20 pm by Manila Standard November 10, 2019 at 11:20 pm

The autopsy report on Philippine Military Academy cadet has revealed that he died from suffocation due to drowning. But according to the Baguio City, they have yet to find out if there was foul play involved in the cadet’s death, but they are reviewing Telan’s last movements based on the CCTV footage provided by the PMA. The body of the 20-year old Telan was discovered at the bottom of the academy’s pool on Friday, following a swimming class.Earlier, PMA officials discounted the possibility of foul play in Telan’s death but later admitted that it observed some infractions and irregularities in the manner that the exercise was conducted. On Saturday, the academy honored Telan and vowed to assist his family and give due military recognition to him.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.