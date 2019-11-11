PMA cadet dies of drowning, medical report shows

The autopsy report on Philippine Military Academy cadet has revealed that he died from suffocation due to drowning.
But according to the Baguio City, they have yet to find out if there was foul play involved in the cadet’s death, but they are reviewing Telan’s last movements based on the CCTV footage provided by the PMA.
The body of the 20-year old Telan was discovered at the bottom of the academy’s pool on Friday, following a swimming class.
Earlier, PMA officials discounted the possibility of foul play in Telan’s death but later admitted that it observed some infractions and irregularities in the manner that the exercise was conducted.
On Saturday, the academy honored Telan and vowed to assist his family and give due military recognition to him.