Oil firms to raise gasoline prices by P0.85/liter

posted November 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm by Alena Mae S. Flores November 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm

The country’s oil firms will raise the price of gasoline by P0.85 per liter but rolled back the prices of diesel by P0.15 per liter and kerosene by P0.10 per liter effective Tuesday to reflect the movement of prices in the world oil market. Pilipinas Shell, Petron Corp., Chevron Philippines and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines issued separate advisories of the latest price adjustment. Other oil companies are expected to follow suit amid ongoing price volatility due to the US-China trade war. “Phoenix Petroleum will decrease the price of diesel by P0.15 per liter and increase the price of gasoline by P0.85 per liter effective 6am of November 12,” the company said.Last November 3 and 5, most of the oil companies implemented a price decrease of P0.10 per liter for gasoline, P0.25 per liter for diesel and P0.10 per liter for kerosene. Year-to-date adjustments to date stand at a net increase of P5.06 per liter for gasoline, P3.67 per liter for diesel and P0.86 liter for kerosene.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.