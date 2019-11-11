Gojek’s entry seen to revive competition for Grab

Jakarta-based tech giant Gojek’s decision to finally move into the Philippines’ ride-hailing market has been welcomed by Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. “We’ve been longing for Gojek to come in after the Uber-Grab merger,” Campos said. “We need competition in the ride-hailing market. Consumers tend to get better prices and services when there is competition,” he added. The lawmaker had previously urged Gojek to come in right away following the destruction of market competition when California-based Uber and Singapore-based Grab opted to combine their Philippine businesses, along with other regional operations. “We are now counting on Gojek’s entry to restore market competition,” Campos said. Gojek co-chief executive officer Andre Soelistyo said last week the tech giant is ready to get the ball rolling in the Philippines.“We are definitely going to expand into the Philippines and Malaysia next year. We have prepared everything to enter those markets,” Soelistyo said. Gojek currently has ride-hailing services in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore. Middle-class Filipinos families that have invested in new cars to capitalize on the ride-hailing market are likewise bound to benefit from Gojek’s entry, said Campos, who is also author of House Bill 1894 which seeks to legalize the use of habal-habal or motorcycles-for-hire in conveying both passengers and freight. “Besides addressing the growing need for on-demand door-to-door public transportation, motorcycle taxis are already helping many Filipinos, including returning migrant workers and students, support themselves,” Campos said. “Motorcycle taxis have been mainstreamed by mobile ride-hailing applications, so we might as well legalize their operations and set standards for drivers in order to safeguard the riding public,” he added.