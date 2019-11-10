3-month break on road works start

Beginning tomorrow until next Jan. 10, the government will impose a ban on road works and diggings, and daytime (truck or van) delivery of goods in Metro Manila to provide relief to commuters and motorists during the Christmas season when traffic is expected to be heavy. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earned the cooperation of the Department of Public Works and Highways, shopping mall operators, water utility and telecommunication companies in carrying this traffic contingency measure to ease the anticipated traffic during the holiday season. MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said the agency would impose the three-month moratorium on road works to somehow reduce traffic congestion, particularly along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue. “There will be a temporary suspension of road reblockings along EDSA and C-5 Road, except government flagship projects or during emergency cases,” he said. Garcia said the moratorium on road works was also aimed at lessening the impact of the government’s ongoing infrastructure projects to heavy traffic situation until holidays were over. The measure covered any diggings in the road right-of-way, including passage ways and sidewalks, within the cities or municipalities of Metro Manila for the installation, repair, or improvement of water pipes, telephone or telegraph wires or cable conduits, sewers and drainage systems, communication and power line improvements being undertaken by any government agency, public and private contractors. Shopping center and mall operators also agreed limiting deliveries of non-perishable goods only at night-time or from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and no weekday sales, according to Garcia. Delivery trucks and container vans loaded with goods, imported items and other saleable merchandise, piled up the streets of Metro Manila, which the government claimed, add to the worsening traffic during “ber months”—reference to the months of September, October, November and December. Garcia said the ban will be implemented from Nov. 11 until Jan. 10 next year.All shopping malls in Metro Manila will also begin their operations by 11 a.m., an hour later from the usual 10 a.m. opening time, during weekdays. But the closing time, Garcia said, would depend on the malls although the MMDA had suggested 11 p. m. “It is up to them.” The mall operators also agreed to deploy additional security personnel to facilitate long lines of vehicles going inside parking areas which cause traffic gridlock; and the removal of obstructions on loading and unloading bays in the vicinity of shopping malls. Garcia said shopping malls are considered traffic generators during the holidays and delaying their operating hours by an hour could help ease traffic situation in Metro Manila. There are at least 100 shopping malls in Metro Manila. MMDA records showed that traffic volume rises 15 to 20 percent between November and December. It also showed that “midnight sales” or extended mall business hours contribute to the worsened traffic in the metropolis during this period. The agency is also expecting the traffic volume to increase because of the influx of people and vehicles coming from various provinces in Southern Tagalog and Central Luzon.