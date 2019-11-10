ALL SECTIONS
Nov 10, 2019

Cagayan, Apayao placed under state of calamity

posted November 09, 2019 at 11:20 pm by  Manila Standard
The provinces of Cagayan and Apayao were placed under a state of calamity due to severe flooding brought about by torrential rains and the onslaught of Typhoon “Quiel,” leaving at least four people dead and one missing.

In a special session held at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, members of the Apayao board presided by Vice Governor Remy Albano unanimously approved a resolution declaring the province under a state of calamity.

An aerial shot of Pamplona Bridge shows how Cagayan River remain swollen Saturday with the tail end of Typhoon ‘Quiel.’ Cagayan and Apayao provinces were placed under a state of calamity as their respective provincial disaster risk reduction management councils advise residents to take extra precaution and to stay alert. Dave Leprozo
“We have two casualties—a board member from Calanasan and a member of the Philippine National Police who died in a landslide,” Albano said.

Albano said the victims—Board Member Tolentino Mangalao, 54, of Calanasan, Apayao; and Cpl. Rommel Gumidam Jr. of Kabugao town—died after a landslide hit the house they were staying in at Kabugao town.

 

A village treasurer in Barangay Karagawan, Kabugao was also reported missing, Albano added.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, for his part, said in a television interview Saturday that 11 towns in the province’s northwest part remain flooded.

These were the towns of Sta. Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Aparri, Gonzaga, Sta. Ana ang Baggao.

Mamba said more than 7,000 people were in evacuation centers as of Friday night, accounting for 1,791 families in 72 evacuation centers.

“This is the first time we have experienced such flooding in the northwestern part of Cagayan,” the governor said.

