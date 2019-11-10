Olivarez named NCR peace council head

posted November 09, 2019 at 11:10 pm by Joel E. Zurbano November 09, 2019 at 11:10 pm

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez President Rodrigo Duterte named Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez as the new chairman of the Metro Manila Regional Peace and Order Council, a body which plays a vital role in maintaining peace and order situation in every region of the country. Beginning this month, Olivarez will be heading the Council along with his vice chairpersons National Capital Region Police Office director Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas and Metro Manila-Joint Task Force commander Brig. Gen. Alex Luna.The council recently signed a memorandum of agreement granting P10 million in funding from the Parañaque city government for the programs of the Metro Manila RPOC. The fund will be used to help the council perform its mandate to promote peace and order as well as to create venues for convergence among different stakeholders.Sinas also presented to Olivarez the Peace and Development Roadmap and Sustainability Plan for next year which focuses on efforts to combat crime and disorder; resolve conflict, reduce the impact of insurgency, prevent and counter violent extremism; and build drug-free communities. The Metro Manila RPOC is a recommendatory body to the National Peace and Order Council led by President Duterte and members of the Cabinet which formulates policies and strategies to respond to peace and order problems and public safety.

