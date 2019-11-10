Charges filed vs. murder suspects

Dumaguete City—The Philippine National Police has filed murder charges against four suspects, including two policemen, in the killing of Dumaguete broadcast commentator and blocktimer Mercedario “Dindo” Generoso. Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Director Col. Julian Entoma said the case was filed Friday night against Teddy Reyes Salaw, 44, of Lower Batinguel, Dumaguete; Glenn Mariño Corsame, of legal age, of Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete; Roger Rubio, of legal age, of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental; and Tomasino Aledro, of legal age, of Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City. Salaw and Corsame, a retired police personnel, are in custody following their arrest several hours after Generoso was gunned down in Barangay Piapi here Thursday morning. Rubio, the alleged triggerman who is a police corporal assigned to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, remains at large. Aledro was included in the murder charge, being the owner of the silver Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck allegedly driven by Salaw on the day of Generoso’s murder, Entoma said.CCTV footage from the city hall showed Rubio disembarking from the pick-up truck, which was parked along Rizal Boulevard, and transferred to a waiting motorcycle, reportedly driven by Corsame. The motorcycle riders then tailed Generoso to Barangay Piapi where the latter was shot dead. The murder case was filed through inquest before Prosecutor Oscar Bokingkito at the Hall of Justice, Entoma said. Generoso was the second radio broadcaster in Dumaguete to be killed, after Edmund Sestoso who was shot in broad daylight in May 2018.