Another PMA cadet dies, found at bottom of pool

Baguio—Another cadet in the Philippine Military Academy has died, his body found apparently drowned in the campus swimming pool, police said Friday. Police identified the student as Mario Telan Jr., a 4th class cadet. The incident comes nearly two months after the fatal hazing of cadet Darwin Dormitorio, who died on Sept. 18. Initial investigation showed that upper-class cadets searched for Telan at 1:20 p.m. They proceeded to the PMA’s Jurado Hall and found the cadet’s belongings in the comfort room of the swimming pool. After another hour of searching, the cadet’s body was found at the bottom of the swimming pool at 2:44 p.m. He was rushed to Fort del Pilar Station Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. In a statement, the PMA said: “all needed actions and protocols are being undertaken to deal with any infraction and/or irregularity.” Swimming classes at the campus are suspended “until such time that the incident has been properly addressed,” the military school added. “PMA deeply grieves for this unfortunate loss of one of our sons. All necessary assistance will be extended to the bereaved family and loved ones,” it added.Reacting to the incident, Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Alfredo A. Garbin Jr. appealed to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong “to exercise his supervisory authority” over the Baguio police as provided in the Local Government Code. “We ask Mayor Magalong to do everything he possibly can to make sure no stone is left unturned and that the PNP investigation is conducted with utmost professionalism and integrity,” Garbin said. The lawmaker appealed to the academy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Department of National Defense “to keep the PMA from deteriorating into a graveyard where parents and communities send some of the best of the Filipino youth.” “No parent wants to send their beloved son or daughter to die at the PMA even before they graduate. We urge the PMA to fully disclose the physical and medical condition of every PMA cadet now at the Academy,” he said. Garbin also asked the Public Attorney’s Office and Philippine General Hospital “to go to the PMA now to render legal and medical assistance” and implored upon the academy to give the PAO and PGH “ “unfettered access” to the students, especially the Fourth Class Cadets.