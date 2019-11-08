CJ bans use of mobile phones, other gadgets during trials

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has ordered a ban on the use of mobile phones and other gadgets during trials in all courts in the country. He also ordered all courts to strictly observe session hours and hearing dates, including the periods for resolving pending cases, to speed up their resolution. “All lower courts are strictly enjoined to comply with the rules on session hours and hearing dates, including the reglementary or prescribed periods to resolve pending cases and incidents as provided for under the Constitution, the laws, rules of procedure, guidelines and other administrative issues,” Peralta said, in a memorandum dated Nov. 4. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday prodded Congress to immediately considering passing a law mandating the creation of a United States Marshal Service-type of security to provide protection to justices, judges, and court personnel in the wake of the recent killing of an Ilocos Sur judge. Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka reiterated the proposal made earlier by Peralta for the establishment of a US Marshal Service-type of security for the judiciary. Peralta said his memorandum was in accordance with the eighth item of his 10-Point Agenda that he unveiled after he formally took office last month.“In order to maintain the orderly court proceedings and trial, and in the best interest of the service, the use of cellular or smartphones while the court is in session is strictly prohibited,” Peralta said in his memo. “The use of other electronic communication devices not related to the ongoing proceedings or trial is likewise prohibited.” Peralta’s order was reiterated by Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez. “Particular attention should be given to the prohibition on the use of cellular phone while the court is in session in order to maintain the orderly court proceedings and trial,” Marquez said.