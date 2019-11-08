Ban on use of plastic bags eyed

President Rodrigo Duterte is considering banning the use of plastic bags in the Philippines, Malacañang said Thursday. Duterte made the remark during the presentation of Natural Resources Development Corp., an attached agency of the Environment department, during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. But Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte recognized that such a ban would require legislative action. Two measures seeking the ban on single-use plastics have been filed by Senators Cynthia Villar and Francis Pangilinan, and both bills seek to ban food establishments, stores, markets, and retailers from using or selling them. Single-use plastics include items such as grocery bags, food packaging, films and bags, manufacturing water bottles, straws, stirrers, containers, Styrofoam, cups, sachets, and plastic cutlery. Under Pangilinan’s Senate Bill 40, penalties would be imposed on those using single-use plastics while incentives would be given to those recycling reusable plastics.Customers bringing their own reusable or recyclable containers when buying food or groceries would be given a discount of P5 on their purchases. Meanwhile, Villar’s Senate Bill 333 would prohibit the importation of single-use plastics and create a Special Fund for Single-use Plastic Regulation composed of collected tariffs, levies, and fees. The fund would be used to put up recycling centers and provide assistance and incentives to manufacturers and community-based initiatives for the reduction of single-use plastics. The proposed measures were pending at the committee level. A 2015 report on plastic pollution ranked the Philippines as the third biggest source of plastics leaking into the oceans following China and Indonesia.