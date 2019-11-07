ALL SECTIONS
Thursday November 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Chief Justice deplores slay of IIocos judge

posted November 07, 2019 at 01:05 am by  Rey E. Requejo
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Wednesday denounced the killing on Tuesday of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur Regional Trial Court Judge Mario Anacleto Banez, the 31st judge killed since January 1999.

He urged law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their probe to arrest Banez’s killers.

Following the assassination, Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel renewed his call for the creation of up to 3,000 new positions for armed judicial protection officers.

“We cannot allow these brazen attacks on judges to go on without a forceful answer,” said Pimentel, a representative of Surigao del Sur.

“Our judges deserve strong protection considering  they have become increasingly vulnerable to aggression and violence, presumably from disgruntled and hateful litigants.”

Bañez was attacked while he was on his way home in La Union and was declared dead on arrival at the Lorna Hospital in San Fernando City. 

“On behalf of the Judiciary, I strongly condemn the killing of Regional Trial Court Judge Mario Anacleto Bañez of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur,” Peralta said in a statement. 

“I call on law enforcement agencies to exert their best efforts and be relentless in their investigation for the immediate apprehension of those responsible for this atrocious and dastardly act.”

Peralta also condoled with the family of the slain judge.

Peralta earlier called for the establishment of a US Marshals Service-type agency to protect judges and justices.

Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez said that of the 31 cases of judges killed since 1999, only five had been resolved so far. With Maricel V. Cruz

Topics: Diosdado Peralta , Johnny Pimentel , Jose Midas Marquez , Mario Anacleto Bañez

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard