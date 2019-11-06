8.2 quake, tsunami feared

The possible movement of the West Valley Fault could cause a major earthquake that can kill 50,000 people in Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday. The agency also said the public should be ready in case the Manila Trench shakes and generates a magnitude 8.2 tremor and triggers huge tsunamis on Manila Bay. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum told reporters the areas along the coastal areas of Manila Bay should prepare for tsunamis up to nine meters tall once a powerful quake hits the Manila Trench, which runs as deep as 5,400 meters. Those to be affected are Las Piñas City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Pasay City, Manila and parts of Parañaque City, Solidum said. “Those along the coastal line of Luzon, including Palawan Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Cavite and Batangas would be hit, too, by the tsunamis.” But Solidum said Quezon City, Caloocan City, Makati City and other cities in Metro Manila will be spared from tsunamis to be triggered by the movement of the Manila Trench.“This is the reason why we have set up at least 34 tsunami community warning systems, including the Manila Bay area, so the local government units there could closely monitor the level of the water in front of the bay. That way, the LGUs could have a lead time to inform their constituents to evacuate risky areas,” Solidum said. He also said that after a series of tremors hit Cotabato, the province was now considered “highly stressed.” More than 2,800 aftershocks have been experienced in Cotabato since the first major quake struck the province on Oct. 16. “The areas are still highly stressed. That means there will be more aftershocks to happen,” Solidum said.