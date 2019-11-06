‘Quiel‘ enters PAR, threatens N. Luzon with heavy rains

A tropical depression west-southwest of Iba, Zambales, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning and has been named “Quiel,” the weather bureau said Tuesday.
“Quiel” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, but it may not make landfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.
The storm’s center was 560 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts of up to 70 kph.
“Quiel” is expected to bring moderate to occasional heavy rain over Northern Luzon, Zambales and Bataan.